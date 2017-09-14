Vietjet Thailand maintains domestic operations

Vietjet Thailand maintains domestic operationsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 12:29
Vietjet Thailand operates domestic flight network as normal for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Phuket, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Chiangmai and Phuket - Chiang Rai. Additional frequencies for domestic have also been available for booking in October 2017 onwards. The carrier is undergoing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) recertification process and expects to obtain new AOC in October 2017 for international flights.
The international services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Haiphong are currently operated by Vietjet Vietnam. Vietjet Thailand will announce its international flights operation as soon as it completes recertification.
Latest Press Release
Embarking on its Platinum 70thAnniversary, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts announced today that the iconic hospitality brand will offer a full year of celebrations, promotions and giveaways – starting with Founders Day on Sept. 29, 2017. Outrigger's...
Vietjet Thailand operates domestic flight network as normal for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Phuket, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Chiangmai and Phuket - Chiang Rai. Additional frequencies for domestic have also been available for booking in October 2017 onwards....
Hilton Pattaya introduces a special offer 'Dinner Bed Breakfast' for staying 2 nights with breakfast and dinner buffet for two. Experience comfortable stay in sea view room with private balcony and indulge in a variety of international breakfast and...
With chatbots, customers can manage their own bookings without needing to wait on the line for the next available representative. By Bronwyn White, co-founder, MyTravelResearch.com Chatbots can be simply defined as artificial intelligence programs that...
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is the city's first international-branded hotel providing mid-scale short and long-stay accommodation in the Eastern province InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has debuted the group's first hotel in Rayong,...