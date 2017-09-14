Vietjet Thailand maintains domestic operations

Bangkok--14 Sep--Vivaldi Integrated PR

Vietjet Thailand operates domestic flight network as normal for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Phuket, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) - Chiangmai and Phuket - Chiang Rai. Additional frequencies for domestic have also been available for booking in October 2017 onwards. The carrier is undergoing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) recertification process and expects to obtain new AOC in October 2017 for international flights.

The international services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Haiphong are currently operated by Vietjet Vietnam. Vietjet Thailand will announce its international flights operation as soon as it completes recertification.