A NEW ERA BEGINS HERALDED BY TRANSFORMATIVE JOURNEY ROOM PACKAGES AT THE ATHENEE HOTEL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL BANGKOK

Bangkok--15 Sep--Le Meridien Bangkok

15 September 2017, Embark on a "Transformative Journey" at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Having undergone a complete transformation, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien has now emerged as The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Inspired by the life and travels of Princess Valaya Alongkorn, a daughter of Chulalongkorn, King Rama V (1853 – 1910) and an aunt of the late King Rama IX Bhumibol Adulyadej, the opulent reinvention of the hotel effectively redefines Bangkok as a destination, not only in terms of its location but its history and culture.

Standing in the grounds of the princess's former royal residence since 2004 and operated since as a Royal Meridien, following its extensive refurbishment, the hotel will be formally elevated to the status of a Luxury Collection Hotel on 6 October 2017. Everything is ready to welcome guests, whose first impressions will be of a grand staircase radiating beneath the sparkle of bespoke chandeliers. Throughout the hotel, guests will find themselves immersed in an engaging blend of Thai and European styles united in the spirit of the princess.

"The Athenee Hotel is a complete metamorphosis out of its previous version, while retaining all the elements that made it the most loved hotel in Thai society. We are excited to partner with Marriott International, who will manage the hotel under the prestigious Luxury Collection brand." said Nishant Grover, Chief Operating Officer of Asset World Corporation.

Mr. Karl Hudson, Area Vice President - Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar of Marriott International, added that: "In refurbishing and rebranding this property to become a Luxury Collection, the hotel embarks on a new era offering guests unique perspectives and experiences both of Thailand and international-standard luxury. The stage is set to write the next glorious chapter."

Mr. Rajeev Menon, Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific excluding Greater China, Marriott International Inc., further ventured that: "Meticulous planning and uncanny inspiration has gone into every stage of this remarkable hardware transformation which the design world has justly bestowed its Best Hotel Interior Thailand seal of approval. And moreover, the software, our personalised services and hospitality, have been recalibrated accordingly. Indeed, no other hotel in Bangkok now delivers such eloquent expressions of all the very best of the Thai experience."

Discerning business and leisure travellers alike can now discover different dimensions of Bangkok at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok with the hotel's introductory "Transformative Journey" packages.

Available for bookings made from 6 October to 15 November 2017, and applicable for stays from 6 October 2017 – 31 January 2018, "Transformative Journey" is available for Royal Club Prestige, Athenee Suites, Family Suites, and Royal Club Suites.

With rates starting from THB 9,000++ per room per night, this exceptional offer includes:

· Round-trip airport-hotel transfer in a BMW Series 5

· Access to the exclusive Royal Club Lounge with benefits

· THB 2,000 net hotel credit per stay to use restaurants and Spa Athenee

(excludes mini bar)

· Special welcome gift that is linked to the story of Princess Valaya Alongkorn

· The Athenee Hotel's rebranding souvenir

· A Luxury Collection curated experience at the hotel

Elegant rooms and suites feature classic furniture, exquisite Thai fabrics, the renowned Luxury Collection bed, an illy espresso capsule machine, and the latest wired and wireless technologies.

Discover one of Asia's most enchanting cities and enrich your life with the unrivalled luxury and refinement of The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Book a "Transformative Journey" package and start looking forward to an unforgettable stay in Bangkok.

For reservations, please visit our hotel website at www.theatheneebangkok.com or email: reservations.theathenee@luxurycollection.com.