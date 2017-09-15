Photo Release: THAI Holds THAI Shares the Love with Thai VeteransActivity

Bangkok--15 Sep--Thai Airways International

Flight Lieutenant Chatree Pongsak (first from right), Vice President, Aviation Resources Development Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently presided over the opening of "THAI Shares the Love with Thai Veterans" at Veterans General Hospital to mark Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali's 60th birthday. Also presented was Mrs. Pranee Chandracherd (second from right), THAI Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Strategy Department.

THAI, as the national carrier, has a company policy and corporate social responsibility projects that exhibit a responsibility to society and the environment. "THAI Shares the Love with Thai Veterans" project was initiated to boost veterans' quality of life, which includes lunches and conversations with veterans, musical performances by THAI staff from various functions, as well as volunteer service by cabin crew and catering staff.