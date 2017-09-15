Exclusive offer for Thai Resident Rate Now 31 October 2017

Bangkok--15 Sep--Amari Pattaya Set amidst beautifully manicured gardens at the northern end of Pattaya Bay, Amari Pattaya is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Amari Pattaya offers the following - Thai Resident Rates. Deluxe Ocean View: THB 3,900 net per room per night inclusive of breakfast Executive Club Room: THB 5,300 net per room per night inclusive of breakfast Remarks: The offer applies for Thai Nationals or work permit holders only.

Black-out date is on 13 – 15 and 18 - 24 October 2017.

Reservations can be made by telephone at +66 +66 (0) 8 3841 3841 or email to reservations.pattaya@amari.com. For further details and reservations, please call at +66 (0) 8 3841 3841 or email: reservations.pattaya@amari.com.

