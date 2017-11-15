Vietjet and Pratt Whitney announce selection of PurePower Geared Turbofan(TM) for aircraft order

Vietjet and Pratt Whitney announce selection of PurePower Geared Turbofan(TM) for aircraft orderTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday November 15, 2017 17:07
On the occasion of the APEC 2017 and first official state visit to Vietnam by U.S. President Donald Trump, Vietjet (the parent company of Vietjet Thailand) and Pratt & Whitney, a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, today announced the selection of the PurePower Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine to power the airline's order of 10 new aircraft.
This deal, which is valued at USD600 million at list prices, includes a 12-year EngineWise(TM) Fleet Management Program for Vietjet's 10 new-age aircraft. The two companies have so far reached a trade turnover of USD3.7 billion.
The signing took place in a ceremony in Hanoi and was attended by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tr?n ??i Quang and U.S. President Donald Trump, along with officials from Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney.
""We are delighted to add 10 additional GTF-powered new aircraft to our fleet. We look forward to the proven performance and environmental benefits that they deliver,"" said Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet vice president.
""We were honored to celebrate a new relationship with VietJet last year, and we are thrilled to extend this relationship now and into the future,"" said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer support at Pratt & Whitney.
Since commencing operations in 2011, Vietjet, Vietnam's largest domestic airline, has become the Asia Pacific's fastest growing low-cost carrier. It has operated profitably since its second year of operation with over 73 domestic and international routes and technical reliability rate of 99.6%, the highest rate among the airlines in the region who operate the same aircraft model.
Latest Press Release
AirAsia today announced its plan to enhance air travel experience through digitalisation, setting Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) as the model airport of the future for low-cost carriers (LCC). AirAsia will use data from its operations at Changi...
Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, has continued its tradition for hospitality excellence by winning five prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards for two of its luxury Dusit Thani hotels...
Ahead of World Toilet Day on 19 November, MyTravelResearch.com says there are clear linkages between better health, clean toilets and successful tourism The 2018 International Toilet Tourism Awards will open to submissions in February 2018, with winners...
Thai Vietjet has officially been recertified with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The new certificate –– bestowed to the airline by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit...
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel is preparing a major hotel renovation budget after sales figures revealed soaring profits of over 74.30 percent or 140 million baht this year in addition to setting goals for entering into a promising decade...