Explore an American wonderland this winter with Emirates

Bangkok--15 Nov--Spark Communications

Emirates is offering fantastic festive airfares to travellers from Thailand to select destinations across its extensive US network, including Boston, Washington and New York.

Emirates customers who make bookings from November 13, 2017 to December 3, 2017 can enjoy all the fun, excitement, and snow of a true American winter wonderland from just THB 28,085.

Other special return fares are included in the table below. These fares are valid for travel for travel until 24 August 2018.

<tr></tr><td height="46" width="32%">Destination

</td><td height="46" width="32%"></td>Economy Class

Fares starting from

<td height="46" width="36%">Business Class

Fares starting from</td><tr><td height="20" width="32%">New York</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 28,085</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 131,615</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Chicago</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 33,405</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 126,430</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Boston</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 33,405</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 124,685</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Seattle</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 33,940</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 124,685</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Los Angeles</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 35,685</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 132,540</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">San Francisco</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 35,685</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 132,540</td></tr><tr><td height="22" width="32%">Houston</td><td height="22" width="32%">THB 35,710</td><td height="22" width="36%">THB 126,430</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Dallas</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 36,510</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 142,095</td></tr><tr><td height="16" width="32%">Washington</td><td height="16" width="32%">THB 37,965</td><td height="16" width="36%">THB 124,635</td></tr><tr><td height="20" width="32%">Fort Lauderdale</td><td height="20" width="32%">THB 42,570</td><td height="20" width="36%">THB 144,365</td></tr>

Whether it's observing the views from the iconic Empire State Building in New York, exploring the beautiful parks in Boston, or walking around the spectacular Smithsonian Museum in Washington, there's plenty to do for the whole family in the US, which is why Emirates ensures all long haul journeys from Thailand are as convenient, comfortable and family-friendly as possible for all, big and small.

Families who fly with Emirates travel safe in the knowledge that they will be entertained on board, with Emirates' extensive family offering, which includes priority boarding across all airports, special kids' meals, Fly with Me Toys and fun-filled Lonely Planet Kids activity bags. On-board entertainment also includes the award-winning ice Digital Widescreen, which features 50 Disney movies, and 90 channels dedicated to children, including CBeebies, Cartoon Network, Disney Junior and Nickelodeon. Other special services available to ensure families enjoy a happy and seamless flying experience include baby kits, bassinets, nappies and baby change table facilities, as well as baby bottles, milk formula, two types of jar food, and bottle-heating services. A special stroller delivery service for parents with babies is also provided immediately after disembarking at Emirates' transfer hub in Dubai.

Emirates even offers special fares for children aged between 2-11, and 10kg free baggage allowance for infants not occupying a seat.

Emirates has an extensive global network of over 150 destinations across six continents, in 84 countries and territories. Travellers from Thailand can depart from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Phuket International Airport to Emirates' global destinations via Dubai.

To book, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent. Airfares are all inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply.