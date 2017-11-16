Novotel Suvarnabhumi Commits to Major Renovation Budget, Goal Set At One Billion

Bangkok--16 Nov--NewsPerfect Communication

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel is preparing a major hotel renovation budget after sales figures revealed soaring profits of over 74.30 percent or 140 million baht this year in addition to setting goals for entering into a promising decade with the goal of making sales achieve over one billion baht for the first time in 2020.

Mr. Chaiwat Utaiwan, Chairman of Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel, stated that performance in 2017 is most satisfactory, mainly because of the hotel's occupancy capacity for meeting customer needs and more customers staying at the hotel. Furthermore, the hotel gives equal importance to every marketing channel. As a result, many customers use the hotel's services through different channels. Marketing strategies have also been highly successful, while awards such as ""One of the World's 10 Most Luxurious Airport Hotels"" from CNN in 2016 and ""Top 5 Airport Hotel in Asia"" in 2016 enabled the hotel to make a 139.93 million baht profit for the first time in 11 years since its opening.

""Regarding next year's direction, the hotel aims to improve and maintain good standards, particularly in our successful marketing activities and sales promotion programs over the past year such as the program for providing 24-hour services and Flexi, which is a special service that allows customers to be flexible when checking in-out by counting staying time as 24 hours. When customers check in, customers can check out after staying for another 24 hours by paying for the price of only one night and this service comes with a free meal of the customer's choice. We are the only airport hotel capable of offering this promotion. Our Days Use Offer program is good for customers who want to stay for short periods of 3, 6 or 9 hours to refresh themselves before or after flights by staying in our comfortable rooms with the privilege of using our gym and outdoor swimming pool at no additional charge. We also have regular special activities and sales promotions throughout the year. After part of the renovation is completed, the hotel is confident of making the hotel's sales grow to meet the goal of one billion baht. "" Mr. Chaiwat said.

This renovation is focused on being consistent with increasing numbers of customers and changing consumer lifestyles. The hotel will complete renovations of both buildings within two years by renovating one building at a time. During these renovations, rooms will be upgraded for modernity and more technologies to support digital age consumer lifestyles, particularly with the addition of a sports bar, which is the main highlight of this renovation for enthusiasts of every sport. We will be showing broadcasts of different sports competitions worldwide each day to support customers, rooms, travelers who are waiting for their flights, airline workers at the airport, agencies around the airport or even residents living around the airport in addition to providing food and beverage services.

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhimi Airport is a 4-star hotel with 612 rooms that registered as a company on 24 October 2003. The hotel is a joint venture between Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited with a shareholding of 60 percent, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited with a shareholding of 30 percent and Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited with a shareholding 10 percent under the name of Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel Public Company Limited or SAH. The hotel spent an investment budget of 1,017.78 million baht and commissioned Universal Hospitality, a joint venture, to manage the hotel as a hotel chain under the ACCOR Group's NOVOTEL trademark.