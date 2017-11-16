Photo Release: JW MARRIOTT KHAO LAK RESORT SPA NAMED ASIAS TOP BEACH HOTEL

Bangkok--16 Nov--JW MARRIOTT KHAO LAK RESORT & SPA

JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa has recently been awarded ""Asia's Top Beach Hotel"" at the 2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards Gala Ceremony held on November 10, 2017 at Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 in Macau.

NOW Travel Asia Media Group hosted the 2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards Gala Ceremony in recognition of leading travel businesses in Asia. Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office honorly presided the event at Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16, which marked the 6th successive year of the award since it was established in 2012.

2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards celebrates 19 categories of travel businesses. The awards honour best of the best players in hospitality, food & beverage, and tourism sectors based on facilities and service excellence as voted by over 500,000 magazine readers and NOW Travel Asia Magazine's editorial team.