Photo Release: JW MARRIOTT KHAO LAK RESORT SPA NAMED ASIAS TOP BEACH HOTEL

Photo Release: JW MARRIOTT KHAO LAK RESORT SPA NAMED ASIAS TOP BEACH HOTELTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 13:15
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa has recently been awarded ""Asia's Top Beach Hotel"" at the 2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards Gala Ceremony held on November 10, 2017 at Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 in Macau.
NOW Travel Asia Media Group hosted the 2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards Gala Ceremony in recognition of leading travel businesses in Asia. Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office honorly presided the event at Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16, which marked the 6th successive year of the award since it was established in 2012.
2017 – 2018 NOW Travel Asia Awards celebrates 19 categories of travel businesses. The awards honour best of the best players in hospitality, food & beverage, and tourism sectors based on facilities and service excellence as voted by over 500,000 magazine readers and NOW Travel Asia Magazine's editorial team.
Latest Press Release
AirAsia today announced its plan to enhance air travel experience through digitalisation, setting Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) as the model airport of the future for low-cost carriers (LCC). AirAsia will use data from its operations at Changi...
Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, has continued its tradition for hospitality excellence by winning five prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards for two of its luxury Dusit Thani hotels...
Ahead of World Toilet Day on 19 November, MyTravelResearch.com says there are clear linkages between better health, clean toilets and successful tourism The 2018 International Toilet Tourism Awards will open to submissions in February 2018, with winners...
Thai Vietjet has officially been recertified with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The new certificate –– bestowed to the airline by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit...
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel is preparing a major hotel renovation budget after sales figures revealed soaring profits of over 74.30 percent or 140 million baht this year in addition to setting goals for entering into a promising decade...