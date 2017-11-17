MOVENPICK SIAM HOTEL NA JOMTIEN PATTAYA PARTNERS WITH WONDERFRUIT TO OFFER SUITE STAYS AND TICKETS FOR THAILANDS ECO-INSPIRED MUSIC FESTIVAL

Bangkok--17 Nov--Delivering Asia Communications

Mutual focus on family fun and healthy food creates an ideal stay and play combination for festival-goers

Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is joining forces with one of Thailand's most popular art and music festivals, Wonderfruit, to offer special stay packages for visitors planning to join this year's eco-friendly arts, music and lifestyle event, held at The Fields at Siam Country Club, just outside Pattaya, between 14-17 December 2017.

As an official Wonderfruit partner hotel, Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is giving festivalgoers special rates on a Junior Suite or Executive Suite stay at the resort as part of a Wonderfuit package that also includes two festival tickets.

Now in its fourth year, Wonderfruit is the largest arts and eco-awareness festival of its kind in Thailand, and showcases green living by bringing together creative individuals and communities from around the world. The festival is carefully designed to inspire a positive approach to the planet through art installations, live music performances, wellness experiences, interactive workshops and family activities. It also showcases sustainable food with dishes created by top chefs, including the celebrated the culinary team from Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya.

Wonderfruit's inclusive approach fits well with the family friendly experiences offered at Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya. Just like the festival, the hotel is well known for its creative kid's activities, which encourage young guests can learn new skills including cooking, music, arts and crafts, in a fun, interactive environment. Meanwhile, the festival's Camp Wonder engages young visitors with a mudslide, arts and crafts, a Wonder Wall and creative play, as well as storytelling and stand-up paddle boarding.

Taking advantage of the pleasant December weather, Wonderfruit will include an eclectic mix of inspiring outdoor performances, including atmospheric soundscapes on the Solar Stage during sunrise courtesy of Be Svendsen's ""desert-circus-shaman-cowboy techno"" vibe, chill-out tunes in the afternoon from multi-award-winning Thai singer-songwriter Singto Numchok, and an eclectic mix of music from across the globe as the sun goes down, including experimental musicality from New York's Yeasayer.

After dark, the festival's main stages will play to every musical taste, with a disco set by Bobby Pleasure and an upbeat party vibe late into the night which will include everything from the electronic beats of Plastikman Richie Hawtin, to the sensual melodies of British indie quartet Wild Beasts.

""We are delighted to be part of this unique annual festival of art, music food and wellness which gets bigger and better every year. Family fun and healthy eating are an important part of the event, which fits well with Moevenpick's approach to hospitality and good food,"" said Marc Sittl, General Manager, Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya.

Moevenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya Wonderfruit Packages for early bird bookings until 30 November 2017

THB 12,750++ per room per night Junior Suite with Breakfast, 2 tickets per stay

THB 17,000++ per room per night Executive Suite with Breakfast , 2 tickets per stay

Package includes:

Panorama Executive Lounge access, 1 extra bed free for one child including breakfast (Children below 12 years), 1 afternoon tea set, 10% discount on Food and Beverage at hotel outlets, 10% discount on treatments at Wave Spa.

For more information and make a reservation please contact Reservation at 033 078 888 or email hotel.pattaya.reservation@movenpick.com and mention ""Wonderfruit 2017"" when making a reservation.