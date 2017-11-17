Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Unveils Newly Renovated Governor and Presidential Suites

กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ย.--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has unveiled its newly renovated Governor and Presidential Suites, thereby elevating the guest experience to new levels of luxury and refinement.

The spacious 117 sq.m. Suites skillfully combine classic elegance with stylish contemporary interpretations of traditional Thai designs to stunning effect. Appealing to the renowned hotel's most discerning guests, the luxurious suites feature a large living room and separate bedroom with a walk-in closet. Each room offers a panoramic view of the city and Lake Ratchada from the top floor of the hotel.

Relaxing pastel shades of gold and beige are used throughout on beautifully upholstered furniture and wall panels with decorative Thai motifs. The living room includes comfortable sofas, armchairs and a chaise lounge around a central table, engaging local artworks, and a beautifully designed carpet.

Guests are assured a restorative night's sleep in the master bedroom which includes the signature Luxury Collection bed dressed with 300 thread count cotton sheets, a lightweight duvet, and a choice of feather or hypoallergenic pillows. Additional comforts are dark wood drawers, an Ottoman and a chaise lounge. The master bedroom also has a large marble en suite bathroom with his and hers washbasins, a bathtub with precision German engineered Jacuzzi style waterjets to relax you, a TV in the bathroom, a W.C. – fully automated Japanese style and a walk-in rain shower with indigenous amenities from THANN.

The Suites are wired with the latest technology for greater productivity and enhanced leisure time, and include a 65"" flat screen Samsung LED TV with an IPTV option, a dedicated media hub with HDMi, Bluetooth and a USB port, and 60 mbps high-speed internet access with seamless connectivity for up to as many devices as required.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit looks forward to welcoming new and loyal distinguished guests for memorable stays in our new luxurious Suites.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok is renowned as one of the finest business hotels in Asia. Guests can immerse themselves in luxury with rooms and suites that reflect Thai heritage and culture, dine in award-winning restaurants, relax at the city's top live jazz venue, discover a personal sanctuary at The Grande Spa, and enjoy our gracious hospitality.

Located in the heart of downtown Bangkok on vibrant Sukhumvit Road, the renowned hotel is connected to Asoke BTS SkyTrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations via a convenient covered walkway. Explore this captivating city.

For reservations, please call 02 6498666 or email reservation.sgs@luxurycollection.com