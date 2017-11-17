TripAdvisor Certifies Royal Cliff with Stamp of Excellence

Bangkok--17 Nov--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Royal Cliff Hotels Group celebrates receiving the 2017 TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for all of its award winning 5-star hotels namely - Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace and the luxurious Royal Wing Suites and Spa cementing its star status as best of the best.

Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of Royal Cliff Hotels Group together with Mr. Prem Calais, General Manager of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Mr. Thibault Sellier, Resident Manager of Royal Wing Suites and Spa, Mr. Jan Lorenzen, Resident Manager of Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and Ms. Maria Gequillana, PR and Marketing Manager of Royal Cliff Hotels Group showcase the group's 2017 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence.

Now in its 7th year, the Certificate of Excellence recognizes highly rated establishments that consistently earn great TripAdvisor reviews from worldwide travelers making it a real source of pride for hospitality professionals. It is the most genuine and sought after award for hoteliers as winners are determined based on authentic and honest feedback from real travelers and is awarded to accommodations, attractions and eateries that make perfect trips possible. Reflecting Royal Cliff's commitment to hospitality excellence and exceeding its guests' expectations, all of its hotels have constantly been commended by travelers from around the world and praised for its unparalleled services and wide-ranging facilities.

""In our quest to provide extraordinary services to our valued guests, we are thrilled that sll of our hotels have received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2017"". Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. ""Due to the tremendous and gratifying support of our guests, we are delighted to have our unique type of Thai hospitality continually acknowledged to be among the best in the world. To receive consistent favorable reviews from all types of travelers is a source of pride for the Royal Cliff team as they reflect the remarkable experiences we fervently sought to give to our guests.""

Thailand and specifically Pattaya, is one of the most sought after travel destinations for tourists. Staying in the right award-winning hotel can guarantee a luxurious experience that goes above and beyond the norm. The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates 4 luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. Its superior service has been paramount to this latest achievement that has created a new high point for the Group, which has impressively won over 200 national and international awards to date.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com.