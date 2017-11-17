From accommodation to dining special offer from online booking by Siri Sathorn Hotel

From accommodation to dining special offer from online booking by Siri Sathorn HotelTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 16:31
From accommodation to dining, Siri Sathorn Hotel offer a discount for guests entitles to every room type booking during 15 November 2017 – 30 June 2018 via our website (www.sirisathorn.com) and stay at the hotel within the time frame you will receive a 10 percent discount on a la carte food also special rate for international buffet lunch at Liquid bar & cafe
108 comfort suites with full services and facilities which are conveniently accessible to Saladaeng BTS station. Siri Sathorn is the first well-being hotel in urban Bangkok aiming to express the essence of destination. Hotel vision is blended with work, life and prosperity, entrust to well-being hospitality vision.
