NEWLY OPENED X2 CHIANG MAI RIVERSIDE RESORT TO HOST #6 HAND CHEF EXCLUSIVE DINNER AT STYLISH, INNOVATIVE OXYGEN DINING ROOM

NEWLY OPENED X2 CHIANG MAI RIVERSIDE RESORT TO HOST #6 HAND CHEF EXCLUSIVE DINNER AT STYLISH, INNOVATIVE OXYGEN DINING ROOMTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 17:16
Consulting Chef Nicolas Isnard (left photo) and Executive Chef Alexandre Demard (middle photo) of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort invites guest Chef Herve Frerard to create a '6 Hand Chef Exclusive Dinner' on November 25, 2017 at the resort's Oxygen Dining Room.
On 25 November, Consulting Chef Nicolas Isnard and Executive Chef Alexandre Demard of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside have invited guest Chef Herve Frerard to join them in presenting diners with a unique 9-course menu of exquisite Thai-inspired dishes at Chiang Mai's new celebrated fine dining destination, Oxygen Dining Room at X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort.
Making two creative hands become four will be Chef Alexandre, who discovered a passion for cooking at the age of 14 and later opened his own restaurant Le Manoir, in the famous Le Suquet in Cannes. As a protege of Chef Nicolas, Chef Alex learned about the intricate fresh flavours of Thai cuisine, which prompted him to sell his restaurant in France and join X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort.
Completing the culinary tricoleur will be special guest chef, Chef Herve, a graduate of the famous Ferrandi, Le Grand Cours de Cuisine, in Paris who has been delighting diners in Bangkok as chef and partner at Aldo's Bistro and Bar in Bangkok since the beginning of this year.
Three culinary minds and six skilled hands will prepare an array of exquisite dishes for diners to savour at Oxygen Dining Room, including Chef Nicolas's unique take on kao soi gai – the famous Chiang Mai chicken noodle curry; Chef Alex's Larb Tord 2.0 – featuring marinated pork croquette with Thai essences; and Chef Herve's roasted pineapple with Doi Saket vanilla pin?a colada ice-cream and lemon crumble.
To provide a taste of the culinary delights ahead the resort's Oxygen Dining room is offering a special set lunch by Chef Nicolas and Chef Alexandre from 21-23 November 2017 between 11:30 – 14.:30 hrs daily. The price per person is 900THB++.
