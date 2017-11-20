NEWLY OPENED X2 CHIANG MAI RIVERSIDE RESORT TO HOST #6 HAND CHEF EXCLUSIVE DINNER AT STYLISH, INNOVATIVE OXYGEN DINING ROOM

Bangkok--20 Nov--Delivering Asia Communications

Stunning new heritage-inspired contemporary waterfront resort brings together three acclaimed French chefs to create a locally sourced feast on the banks of the Ping River

Consulting Chef Nicolas Isnard (left photo) and Executive Chef Alexandre Demard (middle photo) of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort invites guest Chef Herve Frerard to create a '6 Hand Chef Exclusive Dinner' on November 25, 2017 at the resort's Oxygen Dining Room.

On 25 November, Consulting Chef Nicolas Isnard and Executive Chef Alexandre Demard of X2 Chiang Mai Riverside have invited guest Chef Herve Frerard to join them in presenting diners with a unique 9-course menu of exquisite Thai-inspired dishes at Chiang Mai's new celebrated fine dining destination, Oxygen Dining Room at X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort.

Leading the culinary supergroup will be Chef Nicolas, an internationally acclaimed cuisinier whose restaurant L'Auberge de la Charme in Dijon, France was awarded a coveted Michelin star in 2009.

Making two creative hands become four will be Chef Alexandre, who discovered a passion for cooking at the age of 14 and later opened his own restaurant Le Manoir, in the famous Le Suquet in Cannes. As a protege of Chef Nicolas, Chef Alex learned about the intricate fresh flavours of Thai cuisine, which prompted him to sell his restaurant in France and join X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort.

Completing the culinary tricoleur will be special guest chef, Chef Herve, a graduate of the famous Ferrandi, Le Grand Cours de Cuisine, in Paris who has been delighting diners in Bangkok as chef and partner at Aldo's Bistro and Bar in Bangkok since the beginning of this year.

Three culinary minds and six skilled hands will prepare an array of exquisite dishes for diners to savour at Oxygen Dining Room, including Chef Nicolas's unique take on kao soi gai – the famous Chiang Mai chicken noodle curry; Chef Alex's Larb Tord 2.0 – featuring marinated pork croquette with Thai essences; and Chef Herve's roasted pineapple with Doi Saket vanilla pin?a colada ice-cream and lemon crumble.

The '6 Hand Chef Exclusive Dinner' takes place on 25 November 2017 from 18:30-22:00 at X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort. The price for the full menu is THB 2,900++ per person .

To provide a taste of the culinary delights ahead the resort's Oxygen Dining room is offering a special set lunch by Chef Nicolas and Chef Alexandre from 21-23 November 2017 between 11:30 – 14.:30 hrs daily. The price per person is 900THB++.