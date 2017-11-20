VNAT ELECTS ASIA DMCS LINH LE TO INTERVIEW HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR AT WTM LONDON

Bangkok--20 Nov--Delivering Asia Communications

Linh Le, Group Managing Director of ASIA DMC, took to the stage at the World Travel Market (WTM) London to conduct a one-on-one interview with Hollywood movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts was the director of the blockbuster movie ""Kong: Skull Island"", which was filmed in Halong Bay, Ninh Binh and Quang Binh. He was invited to WTM London by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), which hosted the press conference.

Since shooting the movie in Vietnam, Jordan Vogt-Roberts has developed a deep love of Vietnam and now acts as a Tourism Ambassador for the country. ""Kong: Skull Island"" was a critical and commercial success, grossing over US$566 million worldwide and showcasing Vietnam's stunning landscapes to audiences worldwide.

In front of a large audience at WTM London on Tuesday 7th November, Linh Le asked the director about his experiences in Vietnam and what he loves most about the country, which includes the food, people and culture, before opening the floor for a Q&A session with the world's media. The event was hosted by the VNAT and presided over by its Chairman, Mr Nguyen Van Tuan.

""Vietnam has always been known as a cultural and culinary destination, and by shooting a major movie like ""Kong: Skull Island"" in the country, Vietnam is now a cinematic destination too,"" said Linh Le.

""Jordan Vogt-Roberts is an amazing ambassador for Vietnam; he is extremely passionate about the country and talks so enthusiastically about Vietnam. It was an absolute pleasure to interview him at WTM London. I'm confident that, with his help and the continued hard work of the VNAT, we will be able to introduce even more international travellers to the wonders of Vietnam in future,"" Linh added.

The VNAT's press conference at WTM London also detailed the rise of tourism in Vietnam. In a presentation by Linh Le, ASIA DMC's Group Managing Director introduced the audience to the country's many attractions and destinations, from Hanoi, Halong Bay and Ninh Binh in the north, to the central coast highlights of Danang, Hoi An and Hue, and the southern charms of Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc Island and the Mekong Delta.

Tourism to Vietnam is on a sharp upward trajectory; the Southeast Asian country welcomed 10 million visitors for the first time in 2016 and has already exceeded that total this year, receiving 10.5 million international travellers in the first ten months of 2017. This means that 2017 is certain to become another record year for Vietnam's tourism industry.

In its latest ""Spirit of Travel"" brochure, ASIA DMC highlights a broad range of Vietnamese travel experiences (amongst other destinations), which can be tailored to the customer's specific desires. From walking tours around the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the cultural highlights of Hanoi, rustic up-country retreats to breath-taking beachfront resorts, gastronomic adventures, island explorations and spiritual sanctuaries, ASIA DMC has an itinerary to suit every type of traveller.

For more information, please visit www.asiadmc.com/destinations/vietnam.