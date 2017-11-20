Boeing Certifies Goodyear Flight Radial Tire for 777X

Boeing Certifies Goodyear Flight Radial Tire for 777XTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 15:30
- Ultra-lightweight tire is first product to receive Boeing system part certification
The Flight Radial, one of Goodyear's most advanced aviation products, features Goodyear Featherweight Alloy Core Bead Technology, the latest in Goodyear lightweight radial aircraft technology, for weight reduction and reduced operating costs. The tire also contains strong, rigid tread belts with enhanced rubber for dimensional stability, longer service life and increased cut resistance, plus other features.
""The Flight Radial earning the first system part certification for this advanced aircraft is a tremendous achievement and a testament to Goodyear's advanced aviation tire technology and capabilities,"" said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president of Goodyear. ""We are committed to supplying premium products and services to Boeing and look forward to equipping the Boeing 777X with our Flight Radial tire.
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
