HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK WINS 2 HAUTE GRANDEUR GLOBAL HOTEL AWARDS 2017

Bangkok--20 Nov--Hotel Muse Bangkok

Hotel Muse Bangkok is delighted to announce that it recently triumphed in two categories at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Hotel and Spa AwardsTM.

The awards are recognized as the highest accolade in the hotel and spa industry. The respected and globally trusted initiative honors remarkable contributions by outstanding luxury hotels, lodges, casinos, resorts, private island retreats and spas worldwide. Winners are those hotels and spas that set themselves apart through excellence on all level, offering inspiring guest experiences that are incomparable and truly memorable.

At the recent glamourous awards ceremony held at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, the luxurious Hotel Muse Bangkok was honoured with an award for the ""Best Romantic Hotel in Asia"". Located in the heart of fashionable downtown Langsuan, Hotel Muse Bangkok is renowned as a dream destination for romantics. With is exquisite 1920s European design style, beautiful artwork and seductive lighting throughout, the elegant Bangkok boutique hotel has created a unique ambience for lovers seeking a truly memorable getaway in one of Asia's most exciting cities.

Hotel Muse Bangkok was also presented with an award for the ""Best Restaurant Hotel in Asia"". Hotel guests and lovers of gourmet experiences can choose from three truly exceptional restaurants; Babette's | The Steakhouse Bangkok, a stylish restaurant located on the 19th floor that transports diners back to an era of glitz and glamour with Art Deco interiors and is renowned for serving some of the finest steaks in the city; Medici Kitchen & Bar which serves authentic Italian cuisine the visually stunning and atmospheric setting of a Tuscan wine cellar; and The Speakeasy, a rooftop bar that encompasses The Lawn, The Terrace Bar, The Blind Pig cigar lounge, and three luxurious private rooms. Here, a cool Bangkok crowd and hotel guests gather to enjoy the unique 1920s ambience, gourmet cuisine, an extensive menu of cocktails created by a top mixologist, and panoramic city views.

