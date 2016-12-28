Photo Release: PTTEP Signs MOU with PSU to develop beach cleaning robot

Bangkok--28 Dec--PTTEP

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP represented by Vinit Hansamuit, Senior Vice President, Technology and Knowledge Management Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Associate Professor Udomphon Puetpaiboon, Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prince of Songkla University (PSU) to develop Beach Cleaning Prototype Robot for environmental waste reduction. The prototype is expected to complete within 2017.

This collaboration and agreement is a part of PTTEP Loves Sea Loves Beach which is one of Corporate Social Responsibility activities that PTTEP continuously implementing.