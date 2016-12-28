Photo Release: PTTEP Signs MOU with PSU to develop beach cleaning robot

Photo Release: PTTEP Signs MOU with PSU to develop beach cleaning robotEnergy Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 11:05
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP represented by Vinit Hansamuit, Senior Vice President, Technology and Knowledge Management Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Associate Professor Udomphon Puetpaiboon, Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prince of Songkla University (PSU) to develop Beach Cleaning Prototype Robot for environmental waste reduction. The prototype is expected to complete within 2017.
