Solar Frontier and Delta Electronics announce the installation of CIS solar systems in Thailand

Bangkok--29 Dec--BrainAsia Communication

Solar Frontier, the world's largest provider of CIS solar energy solutions, and Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., one of the world's leading producers of power supplies and electronic components, announced today the completion of four projects totaling 510 kWp in size at the Delta Electronics factory site, in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate near Bangkok, Thailand. The projects were constructed by Energy Pro Corporation Ltd., a Thai solar power EPC specialist.

Solar Frontier's thin-film CIS solar panels have been installed on rooftops and car parks of two Delta factories at Delta Electronics. The construction started in July 2016 and all four installations were completed at the beginning of October 2016. The four projects are expected to provide an annual power generation of approximately 793MWh and all power generation will be for self-consumption by Delta Electronics. The transformer-less Delta grid photovoltaic (PV) inverters installed are the RPI M50A and RPI-M20A series of products. The PV inverters produce one of the highest power efficiencies in the market and the RPI M50A model is also the smallest & lightest 50kW PV inverter in the world. Delta's state-of-the-art designs have incorporated many innovative features to ensure optimum cost and space savings in addition to ease of installation and internationally certified safety standards. The entire solar power solution is seamlessly linked with Delta's in-house developed software which allows monitoring and controlling of the power consumption.

Mr. Hsieh Shen-yen, President of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. said, "Delta Electronics is planning to get the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certificate for all our factories in Thailand, and as Solar Frontier's premium CIS solar panels are able to achieve excellent power output under strong sunlight and even during the rainy season, it makes them a reliable solution all-year round. We have been providing inverters for Solar Frontier in Japan since 2015, and we are confident that the success of the four projects will further develop our business partnership with Solar Frontier in Thailand."

Mr.Yuichi Kuroda, Executive Officer of Solar Frontier, commented, "Thailand aims to increase its installed solar power capacity to 6GW by 2036, and has great potential for solar power. Solar Frontier's CIS solar panels generate more electricity (kilowatt-hours per kilowatt-peak) compared to crystalline silicon modules in real-world environments, and the panels' high shadow tolerance means that they are efficient even during Bangkok's 6-month rainy season. We believe that the partnership of Solar Frontier's Japanese technology and Delta Electronics' expertise can contribute to the spreading of solar power across the country.

Delta Electronics was recently awarded the Top Corporate Brand in the electronics sector and is often recognized as one of the top companies in Thailand for its socially responsible business practice based on ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors. Solar Frontier will continue to create partnerships around the world providing solar solutions by harnessing the power of the sun to make solar power more accessible and provide a cleaner, more comfortable life for all.