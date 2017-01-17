Photo Release: SCG Chemicals Joins Forces with EGAT for Electricity Generating Innovation

Bangkok--17 Jan--SCG Chemicals

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop (2nd from left), President of SCG Chemicals, and Mr. Jakgrich Pibulpairoj (3rd from left), Deputy Governor – Business Development of The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), signs MOU for Research and Development. Under this MOU, SCG Chemicals and EGAT will collaborate to seek potential measures to leverage on innovation that boosts efficiency for electricity generation and reduces generator maintenance time, as well as minimizing production cost and environmental impact. The innovation includes coating and cleaning chemical for boiler, and inspection robots for the infrastructure.

In this regard, Mr. Somchai Wangwattanapanich (far left), Vice President - Operations of SCG Chemicals, and Mr. Wattana Laipermpoon (4th from left), Assistant Governor – Operation and Maintenance Business of The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, honor their presence in the signing ceremony.