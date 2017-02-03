Photo Release: PTTEP receives ISO 22301 BCM certification for 2 consecutive years

Photo Release: PTTEP receives ISO 22301 BCM certification for 2 consecutive yearsEnergy Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 09:40
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP, received the ISO 22301: 2012 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) from Bookkhalakorn Chaidee, Sales & Marketing Manager of British Standards Institution (BSI) for 2 consecutive years.
With this international standard for business continuity, PTTEP is certified as the organization with effective and resilience systems in managing business disruptions as a part of Enterprise Risk Management, to protect the interests of its stakeholders and the wider community. The ceremony took place at Energy Complex Building.
Photo shows (from left): Pattawoot Promdam, Risk Management Analyst, PTTEP; Pirayu Chitanondh, Building Management & Security Manager, PTTEP; Anusorn Wuthijaroen, Vice President of Office Facility Management Department, PTTEP; Mr. Somporn; Mr. Bookkhalakorn; Jirapong Dharaphop, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management & Internal Control Division, PTTEP and Praphon Rangsiwong, Risk Management Analyst, PTTEP
