ภาพข่าว: เอบีบีร่วมบรรยายให้ความรู้ในงานสัมมนาวิชาการ Electrical Systems and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

กรุงเทพฯ--15 ก.พ.--เอบีบี ตัวแทนบริษัทเอบีบี Mr. Jeroen Pynenburg, Local Product Group Manager จาก ABB Shenzhen New Energy Systems – Solar & Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, ABB China ได้รับเกียรติเข้าร่วมการบรรยายให้ความรู้ในหัวข้อ EV Charging Infrastructure ในงานสัมมนาวิชาการ Electrical Systems and Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles จัดโดย องค์การซีเกรฝ่ายไทยและการไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย เมื่อวันที่ 9-10 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 ณ หอประชุมเกษมจาติกวณิช 1-2 การไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย ซึ่งงานนี้จัดขึ้นเพื่อให้ผู้เข้าร่วมสัมมนาได้รับความรู้ แนวคิดเกี่ยวกับระบบไฟฟ้าสำหรับรถยนต์และยานยนต์ในอนาคตตลอดจนเพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนประสบการณ์จากผู้เชี่ยวชาญต่างประเทศ

