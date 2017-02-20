PTTEP achieves best safety performance ever

PTTEP achieves best safety performance everEnergy Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 12:11
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) revealed that the Company achieved its best- ever safety performance in 2016, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) of 0.10 and a Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR) of 0.88 per 1 million hours worked. The performance on both safety indicators is not only the best record of PTTEP, but is also superior to that of the average of the members in the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP).
At PTTEP, Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSHE) policy is an integral component of its business process. PTTEP is committed to SSHE improvement and strong SSHE culture among all employees and contractors, aiming to achieve "Target Zero" at its workplace where everybody works and returns home safely.
