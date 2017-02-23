Photo Release: PTT Samsung Signed for Wangnoi Compressor Station Project Contract

Bangkok--23 Feb--PTT 22nd Feb 2017, PTT Public Co., Ltd., led by Mr.Tevin Vongvanich, President and CEO (standing 6th left), has signed contract for Wangnoi Compressor Station with the Consortium of Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. by Mr. Choong Heum Park, President and CEO (standing 5th right), and Samsung Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd. by Mr.Sang Wook Lee, Managing Director (standing 3rd left), under the Integrity Pact agreements signed in 2016. The result of this project is to increase the Capacity of Ratchaburi – Wangnoi Pipeline up to 800 Million cubic feet per day and to support North and South Bangkok Power Plants.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTT Samsung Signed for Wangnoi Compressor Station Project Contract 22nd Feb 2017, PTT Public Co., Ltd., led by Mr.Tevin Vongvanich, President and CEO (standing 6th left), has signed contract for Wangnoi Compressor Station with the Consortium of Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. by Mr. Choong Heum Park, President and CEO...

Neutral Fuels Pioneers Dairy Waste as New Biofuel Feedstock After two years of research into new and improved ways to create biofuels, Neutral Fuels has become the first company to successfully use butter, cream and ghee waste as a feedstock for creating commercial biofuel. To view the Multimedia News Release,...

LONGi-LERRI Solar Named Tier One by Bloomberg Based on LERRI Solar's success in projects that have received non-recourse financing, Bloomberg New Energy Finance has named LERRI Solar a Tier One supplier LERRI Solar, a world leading monocrystalline solar module manufacturer headquartered in Xi'an,...

Venture Global LNG selects GE Oil Gas advanced technology plant-wide solution for LNG export facilities under development in Louisiana Venture Global LNG, Inc. has selected GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner to provide a plant-wide technology solution for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities under development in Louisiana. Under the agreement, GE Oil & Gas will...

PTTEP achieves best safety performance ever Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) revealed that the Company achieved its best- ever safety performance in 2016, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) of...

Related Topics