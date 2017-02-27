Photo Release: PTTEP receives Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2016

Bangkok--27 Feb--PTTEP

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai (right), President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP, received Distinguished Award in the category of Financial Management Excellence from Uttama Savanayana, Minister of Industry, at Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2016 presentation ceremony. PTTEP received this prestigious award with excellent financial management as seen by strong financial standing.

The award presentation ceremony, held at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, was organized by Thailand Management Association in corporation with Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University.