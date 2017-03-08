Photo Release: PTT receives EIA Monitoring Awards for environmental excellence

Bangkok--8 Mar--PTT General Surasak Karnjanarat, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment granted EIA Monitoring Awards to 19 projects of PTT Group, which were received by Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, PTTPLC, Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa, Senior Executive Vice President, Gas Business Unit, PTTPLC and PTT Group executives. The award is widely recognized as a prestigious honor to an excellent environmental organization, which acknowledged by most government and civil society.

Latest Press Release

Delta#s High-efficiency Medium Voltage Drives (MVD) Enhance Energy Savings by up to 54% in a Refuse Incineration Plant in Taiwan Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today its medium voltage drive (MVD) technology has successfully enabled annual energy savings in motors of three induced draft (ID) fans in a refuse incineration plant in Taiwan...

Photo Release: PTT receives EIA Monitoring Awards for environmental excellence General Surasak Karnjanarat, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment granted EIA Monitoring Awards to 19 projects of PTT Group, which were received by Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, PTTPLC, Mr. Noppadol...

Venture Global Plaquemines LNG Files Formal Application with FERC Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries, Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC, and Venture Global Gator Express, LLC, have completed the preliminary review process with FERC and have now submitted the formal application...

Photo Release: PTTEP receives Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2016 Somporn Vongvuthipornchai (right), President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP, received Distinguished Award in the category of Financial Management Excellence from Uttama Savanayana, Minister of...

Phoenix Solar pumps renewable energy into IKEA store • Non-exclusive regional framework agreement between Phoenix Solar and IKEA Southeast Asia Singapore's Phoenix Solar Pte Ltd has been awarded a contract by IKEA Southeast Asia to design and build a 1 MWp solar system on the roof of IKEA Tampines....

Related Topics