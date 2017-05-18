PDI and Canadian Solar sign MOU to develop 200MW Solar PV projects in Asia Pacific

Energy Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 14:24
Bangkok--18 May--IR network
PDI and Canadian Solar join forces by signing an MOU to collaborate on the development in Solar PV projects in Asia Pacific; targeting 200 MW installed capacity within 3 years.

On 16 May 2017, at the head offices of Padaeng Industry PLC or PDI, Mr. Francis Vanbellen, Managing Director and Dr. Shawn Qu, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) co-signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an alliance between both companies aiming to search and develop opportunities for at least 200 MW Solar PV projects throughout the Asia Pacific region within the next three years. The initial markets to be considered are Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Lao PDR and Indonesia. Other potential countries will be added during the process.

Mr. Francis Vanbellen, Managing Director of PDI, said "Under this MOU, PDI and CSIQ will mutually consider investment opportunities and will become partners in growing renewable energy business. CSIQ is a global producer of solar cells, with a brand new production plant in Thailand, Chonburi. They are recognized as one of the world's leading developers of solar PV panels. This cooperation is in line with PDI's energy business strategy which focuses on solar energy, with plans to invest in solar farms both in Thailand and overseas".

