Photo Release: PTTEP joins the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Embassy in the development program for young scientists in Lower Mekong countries

Photo Release: PTTEP joins the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Embassy in the development program for young scientists in Lower Mekong countriesEnergy Press Releases Thursday May 18, 2017 14:56
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), joined Witchu Vejjajiva, Deputy Director-General of Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Glynn Davies, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Thailand, to co-host the Networking Session for Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) Young Scientist Program. The project is aimed at creating a network among young scientists and researchers in the Lower Mekong countries to exchange knowledge, technologies and innovations that will bring benefits to sustainable development in the Greater Mekong Sub-region. The opening ceremony was held at the Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok Hotel.
In addition, PTTEP also organized a site visit for the participants from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand to the Kamnoetvidya Science Academy School (KVIS) and Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC), the educational institutes focusing on enhancing the quality of education and developing human resources in science and technology located in Rayong province and founded by PTT group.
Photo shows from left: Nat Lohsuwan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Division of PTTEP; Professor Dr. Geraldine Richmond, U.S. Science Envoy to the Lower Mekong River countries; Mr. Glynn; Mr. Somporn and Mr. Witchu
