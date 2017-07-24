PETRONAS LAUNCHES PETRONAS SYNTIUM DIESEL WITH ?COOLTECH?

Bangkok--24 Jul--4D Communications

Fights Excessive Engine Heat to Maintain Optimum Engine Performance

PETRONAS has unveiled the PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™, its flagship Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) lubricant brand specifically designed for light duty diesel engines, especially Commonrail engines fitted with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. This new range of light duty diesel engine oils has been expertly engineered to fight excessive engine heat to maintain optimum engine performance for a trouble-free drive.

Excessive engine heat is a common problem that is widely underestimated by drivers. The excessive heat inside the engine, which is not visible on the dashboard gauge, is aggravated by modern-day driving conditions such as traffic congestion, driving with heavy loads, driving up steep inclines and acceleration on highways. Consequently and over time, it can damage critical components of the engine and affect driving performance.

"We at PETRONAS are proud to bring to you PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™, our flagship lubricant brand, which has been uniquely formulated to fight excessive engine heat, enabling drivers like you and I to enjoy a trouble-free drive. We are also excited to launch this range of oils here in Bangkok since Thailand is the second largest pick-up truck market in the world" said said Mohd. Khalid bin Mohamed Latiff, APAC Regional Head, PETRONAS Lubricants International Sdn Bhd.

"PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with oCoolTechTM is uniquely engineered with strong oil chains to effectively absorb and transfer excessive heat from critical engine parts. By stopping engine-damaging heat at its source, drivers can be assured of optimum driving performance," he added.

The normal operating temperature in a passenger car with diesel engine is typically between 90°C and 120°C. Compared to gasoline engines, diesel engines operate at a much higher compression ratio which increases its charge temperature to at least 600°C in the combustion chamber.

This makes fighting excessive heat even more crucial for diesel engines to prevent engine damage and ensure a trouble-free drive.

The solution to this modern problem is PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with oCoolTechTM, which delivers three key benefits through its outstanding heat dissipation. First, the excellent detergency of PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ formulation fights against harmful deposits buildup. Second, it delays oil thickening by resisting the oil from oxidising at high temperatures to ensure optimal lubrication of engine parts. Third, PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ is formulated to stop premature degradation by resisting evaporation of the oil at high temperatures. This ensure that your oil stays in grade until the next oil change, providing sufficient lubricant and making engines more durable.

The combination of these 3 key benefits of excessive heat dissipation ensures your oil to be efficiently pumped to critical engine parts to deliver optimum engine performance even under stressful modern day driving conditions.

Based on tests against the latest and highest service standard specifications, PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with oCoolTechTM delivers up to 27% better oxidation resistance in addition up to 40% better performance in withstanding lubricant evaporation loss under high temperatures.

Elaborating on the science of PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™, Ravi Tallamraju, Head of Technology for PLI Asia-Pacific & Greater China said, "Oxidation oroil thickening is the result of frequent exposure to high temperatures which limits the lubricants' ability to travel around the engine, thus robbing its ability to absorb and transfer heat away from the internal engine parts. On the other hand, an engine oil that is too thin is also unable to deliver optimum performance for the engine."

"This is where PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ formulation excels. Its strong oil chains deliver exceptional oxidation stability to ensure minimal oil thickening as the consequence of high operating temperatures, while ensuring lubrication of critical engine components thus preventing detrimental wear and tear. PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ also maintains engine performance by fighting harmful soot created by the nature of the diesel fuel combustion process which leads to the formation of engine deposits," said Tallamraju.

In addition, PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ has been tested to efficiently fight high thermal engine deposits that brings engine wear and parts degradation for your diesel vehicles with EGR.

In an industry standard Cam Wear Test, where the oil is tested with more than 4% soot and with up to 5% bio-diesel fuel, PETRONAS Syntium 3000 Diesel with °CoolTech™ is proven to pass and exceed the industry limit in outlet cam wear control.

Leveraging on a century-long legacy of experience in developing lubricants for some of the world's engineering pioneers, PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ is another breakthrough result of PETRONAS' continuous innovation and commitment in developing modern solutions to tackle modern problems faced by drivers worldwide.

PETRONAS Syntium is the result of PETRONAS's continuous innovation and it played a crucial role in helping the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS F1 team in winning both the FIA Formula One Constructors' & Drivers' championship for three years in a row.

The key to addressing engines' needs lies in PETRONAS' Fluid Technology SolutionsTM (FTS), which is an intelligent approach to fluid requirements that maximises performance through tailor made product offerings and expert services.

"Currently, PETRONAS Syntium is the trusted lubricant brand for millions of drivers all around the world. It is sold in more than 80 markets globally. Our strong footing in these markets provides us with the right foundation to capture new growth opportunities to seal our position as one of the World's Top Lubricant Companies in the coming years," said Mohd. Khalid bin Mohamed Latiff.

In Thailand PETRONAS Syntium Diesel with °CoolTech™ will be available nationwide from August onwards.

Please visit https://www.pli-petronas.com/th/petronas-syntium/products for more information or to locate local distributors.