Photo Release: Kawasaki Announces to be a Market Leader of Gas Engine

Bangkok--3 Aug--Dentsu Thailand Mr. Atsushi Sakamoto (Right), Deputy Senior Manager, Planning Department Sales Center, Energy System Division, Gas Turbine & Machinery Company under Kawasaki Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd., the leader of machinery manufacturer for heavy industry and infrastructure products in Japan reveals that the company has first time introduced the "gas engine" for power generation to the SPP Plant "Berkprai Cogeneration Project" and aims to expand the market in Thailand by targeting sales of 5-10 units this year due to the first lot of power plants about 500 MW will expire the contract with government sector.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Kawasaki Announces to be a Market Leader of Gas Engine Mr. Atsushi Sakamoto (Right), Deputy Senior Manager, Planning Department Sales Center, Energy System Division, Gas Turbine & Machinery Company under Kawasaki Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd., the leader of machinery manufacturer for heavy industry and...

Trina Solar Rated as a Top Module Manufacturer by an US Authoritative Organization Recently, Trina Solar passed through the product certification test conducted by PV Evolution Labs ("PVEL" for short, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DNV GL), and was rated as a top performer in the Module Reliability Score Card Report 2017 issued by DNV...

APR Energy Delivers Backup Generation for South Australia A newly signed contract with SA Power Networks installs APR Energy as the last line of defense against power outages in South Australia, adding as much as 276MW to the grid through the use of emissions-friendly mobile gas turbines at two sites. The...

PTTEP records net profit of USD 569 million in first half of 2017 - Joins hands with PTT in LNG business with the first joint-investment in Petronas' LNG plant - Maintains dividend commitment to shareholders with interim dividend at 1.50 THB per share Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of...

Kerui Petroleum inks contract on Malaysian-based joint venture at 2017 OGA The opening ceremony for the three-day 2017 Oil and Gas Asia (OGA), a key annual exhibition for the energy industry, was held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, in the capital of Malaysia, on July 11. The exhibition spanned 9 halls and played host to 11...

Related Topics