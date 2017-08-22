Photo Release: News Bulletin (Details) Thai Version

Bangkok--22 Aug--PTTEP PTTEP Robot Club that supported by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP has received the first runner up award of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) 2017 competition from National Research Council of Thailand. The UAV is developed by PTTEP Robot Club and to reduce operating cost and increase safety performance of inspection of equipment in high places and high risk area.

Latest Press Release

