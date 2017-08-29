Photo Release: PTT#s Depot were Received The Best Model Operation Corporation 2017 Award

Bangkok--29 Aug--PTT Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit and Mr. Peratak Autadej, Executive Vice President, Petroleum Terminal Operations, PTT Public Company Limitedcongratulated 18 PTT's Depots who received The Best Model Operation Corporation 2017 Award in the category of the National Class Occupational Safety Health and Environment which was a part of Thailand Labor Management Excellence Award 2017. The Grand event was presided over by Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTT#s Depot were Received The Best Model Operation Corporation 2017 Award Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit and Mr. Peratak Autadej, Executive Vice President, Petroleum Terminal Operations, PTT Public Company Limitedcongratulated 18 PTT's Depots who received The Best Model Operation...

PTT grants 2017 Zero Accident and Eco-Driving Awards Accomplishing in fuel consuming reduction by 2.5 million liters/year and lessening greenhouse gas emission by 6,929 tons/year which is equivalent to plant 7,300 trees/year as well as taking on a campaign of car accidents reduction along with cultivating...

Puma Energy ประกาศทำข้อตกลงร่วมทุนกับ Chishti Group ในปากีสถาน เรามีความยินดีที่จะประกาศว่า Puma Energy ได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับ Chishti Group เพื่อซื้อหุ้น 51% ในบริษัท Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd (Admore) (รูปภาพ: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548915/Puma_Energy_Admore_Group.jpg ) Admore เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทการตลาดน้ำมัน (Oil...

Puma Energy Announces Joint Venture With Chishti Group in Pakistan We are pleased to announce that Puma Energy has entered into an agreement with the Chishti Group to acquire 51% interest in Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd (Admore). (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548915/Puma_Energy_Admore_Group.jpg ) Admore is one of the...

Kerui Petroleum#s WEFIC MSW-1 Shallow Water Mudline Suspension Wellhead System achieves breakthrough in China#s underwater drilling technology On June 22, 2017, the MSW-1 Shallow Water Mudline Suspension Wellhead System, a proprietary solution developed by Kerui Petroleum's high-end wellhead brand, WEFIC(R), successfully completed its API 17D subsea production system performance test, filling...

Related Topics