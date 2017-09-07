Fourth consecutive year of PTTEP listed as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) member

Fourth consecutive year of PTTEP listed as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) memberEnergy Press Releases Thursday September 7, 2017 15:46
- Remains committed to sustainability practices in business, society and environment and adheres to good corporate governance focusing on anti-corruption principles.
- Reflects PTTEP's vision to become a leading Asian E&P company driven by competitive performance, advanced technology and green practices.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has once again received worldwide recognition for its sustainability performances. The company has been selected as a member of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the DJSI World Oil and Gas Upstream & Integrated Industry for its fourth consecutive year.
"We are extremely proud of our continued recognition by DJSI. This recognition reflects the dedication and support of our employees and all stakeholders towards sustainability practices. At PTTEP, sustainable development is embedded in the way we think and act in pursuit of our vision of becoming a leading Asian E&P company driven by competitive performance, advanced technology, green practices and adherence to good corporate governance focusing on anti-corruption principles. We remain committed to continuing our journey as a sustainable organization," said Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of internationally recognized indices that evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. To be selected for inclusion in the DJSI, companies would be evaluated on various economic, environmental and social criteria. The indices serve as a primary benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their investment portfolios.
Latest Press Release
- Remains committed to sustainability practices in business, society and environment and adheres to good corporate governance focusing on anti-corruption principles. - Reflects PTTEP's vision to become a leading Asian E&P company driven by...
ABB in Thailand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), a state enterprise, on conducting study and cooperation to formulate, develop and proceed on possible technical collaborations as well as sharing...
ET Energy, a leading global clean energy developer and operator, and Vivant Corporation, a leading energy solutions provider based in the Philippines, sign an agreement to enter into a Joint Venture (JV) – ET Vivant Solar (EVC). The JV came about...
DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, the international oil and gas company wholly owned by LetterOne, today announces the appointment of Maria Moraeus Hanssen as its new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. The appointment is expected to take effect in January...
Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co., Ltd ('Jolywood') entered into an agreement with ACME Clean-tech Solutions Private Limited ('ACME'), a renewable energy developer in India, to supply Jolywood N-type High-efficiency Bifacial Monocrystalline Solar...