Fourth consecutive year of PTTEP listed as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) member

Bangkok--7 Sep--PTTEP

Remains committed to sustainability practices in business, society and environment and adheres to good corporate governance focusing on anti-corruption principles.

Reflects PTTEP's vision to become a leading Asian E&P company driven by competitive performance, advanced technology and green practices.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has once again received worldwide recognition for its sustainability performances. The company has been selected as a member of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the DJSI World Oil and Gas Upstream & Integrated Industry for its fourth consecutive year.

"We are extremely proud of our continued recognition by DJSI. This recognition reflects the dedication and support of our employees and all stakeholders towards sustainability practices. At PTTEP, sustainable development is embedded in the way we think and act in pursuit of our vision of becoming a leading Asian E&P company driven by competitive performance, advanced technology, green practices and adherence to good corporate governance focusing on anti-corruption principles. We remain committed to continuing our journey as a sustainable organization," said Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of internationally recognized indices that evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. To be selected for inclusion in the DJSI, companies would be evaluated on various economic, environmental and social criteria. The indices serve as a primary benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their investment portfolios.