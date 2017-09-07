ABB and PEA sign a Memorandum of Understanding on conducting study and technical collaborations

Bangkok--7 Sep--ABB

Keeping pace with the rapid development of effective power systems for the future

ABB in Thailand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), a state enterprise, on conducting study and cooperation to formulate, develop and proceed on possible technical collaborations as well as sharing and supporting each other through training capabilities, workshops and exchanged programs.

The areas of cooperation for mutual benefit in training and workshop are as follows;

New technologies in Transmission and Distribution System such as Smart Grid and Micro Grid, Energy Storage, Power Quality, EV Chargers, Solar Inverters, Digital Substation, Underground Substation, Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS), Asset Management

Substation Equipment such as Power Transformers, Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), High Voltage Apparatus, Medium Voltage Switchgear, Low Voltage Switchgear, Control & Protection, SCADA, RTU, and Power Communication, Generators and Motors etc.

"I am pleased to see this MoU in place as it paves the way for synergy between our two entities to enhance its technical collaboration and expertise by training and workshop in order to keep up-to-date in the fast-changing world of technology," said Mr. Chaiyot P., Managing Director – Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Mr. Sermsakool Klaikaew, PEA governor said "This collaboration with ABB will bring new innovations and technologies to develop its leading-edge organization's personnel to keep up with the rapidly changing technology which will be beneficial for both ABB and PEA as well as our country as a whole."