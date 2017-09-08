PTT Sponsors Smart Energy Hackathon Southeast Asia

Bangkok--8 Sep--PTT

Accelerate the development of innovative energy software solutions, aiming to be the prototype of futuristic technology.

Mr. Wittawat Svasti-xuto, Senior Executive Vice President, Sustainability Management and Project Engineer, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) revealed that PTT and GIZ (The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) cooperate on the first Smart Energy Hackathon Southeast Asia. This emphasizes PTT's strong determination to stimulate energy innovation as well as the search for new potential business ideas in response to the evolving technologies and consumer behavior.

Smart Energy Hackathon Southeast Asia will be held from 8 to 10 September 2017 at Chamchuri 10 Building, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. As a main sponsor, PTT has created a challenge called "Going for Negawattes". The challenge aims to accelerate the creation of innovations or software solutions which can reduce energy consumption and increase the efficient use of energy for residential and industrial sectors. Startups, software developers, data scientists, and energy professionals from all around Southeast Asia are invited to collaborate and compete for effective innovations which provide smart solutions to tackle energy and environmental challenges.

"PTT assigns high importance to innovation development. Smart Energy Hackathon sponsorship is a great opportunity to foster knowledge-sharing communities that connect experts, companies, investors, and potential individuals in Southeast Asia. The objective is to stimulate the creation of new innovative energy solutions which could be extended in commercial terms, reinforcing long-term business and social growth. As a main Sponsor, PTT is proud to help strengthen public awareness of advance technology trends in energy industries, ensuring national energy security", Mr. Wittawat added.