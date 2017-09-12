PTT - KBank launch PTT Blue Credit Card The Infinite Happiness

Bangkok--12 Sep--PTT

The platinum visa credit card to meet the lifestyle of new generation with splendid privileges well spent on "Eat, Travel, Shopping" that allows cardholders to earn extra points for both PTT Blue Card and KBank Reward Point in one card.

Today (12 September, 2017) Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, PTT Public Company Limited along with Mr. Patchara Samalapa, Senior Executive Vice President, Kasikorn Bank launch PTT Blue Credit Card that is a collaboration between PTT Public Company Limited and Kasikorn Bank, adding premium for the credit card to increase the benefits and improve customer experience.

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon stated that PTT continues to develop its service stations in response to the need of customers under the concept of PTT Life Station and now launching PTT Blue Card as a reward points credit cards to meet customers' satisfaction even more towards the continuous growth of subscribers. The debut of PTT Blue Credit Card will improve customer experience for every spending in one card from paying, earning, and redeeming points for refueling at more than 1,500 PTT service stationsnationwide. Moreover, the customers will earn points when purchasing products and services at Cafe Amazon, Daddy Dough, Texas Chicken, Jiffy and PTT Fit Auto etc.

Mr. Patchara Samalapa added that during 1H17, KBank was number one in the credit card market with total credit card spending of around 166 billion Baht, garnering a market share of 22 percent, and spending per card averaged 20,300 Baht/month. Spending at service stations enjoyed satisfactory growth. It was found that spending with K-Credit Card on domestic travel, including accommodations, food and beverages, and shopping in other provinces, was still upbeat. During the final quarter of this year, the credit card market is expected to be enlivened by the government's stimulus efforts, especially tax incentives for tourists. The launch of the PTT Blue Credit Card represents the synergy of strengths between the two organizations in response to active spending on domestic travel and lifestyles of consumers, particularly domestic travelers. KBank aims to issue 120,000 cards within one year of its debut, with total spending of 1.4 billion Baht, and intends to provide "The Infinite Happiness" through the accumulation of more than 58 million points throughout this year.

PTT Blue Credit Card is the first platinum visa card that not only offers reward points for both PTT Blue Card and KBank Reward Point, but also offers incentives for cardholders to enjoy other benefits. For instance, every 500 points from fuel's merchandises are worth a 100 Bath and every 100 points from other PTT's merchandises such as Cafe Amazon, Daddy Dough, Texas Chicken, Hua Seng Hong, Jiffy and FIT Auto etc. equal 20 Bath. When customers buy beverages at Cafe Amazon up to 50 Bath, they will get another drink for free (1 right per 1 card per month). Customers can enjoy 10-month 0% interest installment plan when purchasing products and services at FIT Auto. Importantly, KBank Point can be transferred to Blue Point and vice versa. For more information, please call Platinum Contact Center at 02-888-888.