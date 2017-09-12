Photo Release: PTT-KBank launch PTT Blue Credit Card

Bangkok--12 Sep--PTT At Central World, Mr. Patchara Samalapa, KBank Senior Executive Vice President, and Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Business Unit, recently unveiled PTT Blue Credit Card, the first Platinum Visa Credit Card that caters to spending lifestyle of the modern generation and domestic travelers. Cardholders are entitled to both PTT Blue Points and KBank Reward Points in a single card. PTT Blue Credit Card is expected to draw 120,000 users in one year with total card spending worth THB1.4 billion.

