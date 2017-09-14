PTTEP organizes KM Week 2017 to boost innovations towards Thailand 4.0

PTTEP organizes KM Week 2017 to boost innovations towards Thailand 4.0Energy Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 17:33
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) organizes 'Knowledge Management Week 2017' (PTTEP KM Week 2017) under the theme 'Energy Resilience through Technology, Innovation and Knowledge Management' to promote exchange of knowledge, technology and innovation for the future of petroleum industry. General Anantaporn Kanjanarat, Minister of Energy, presided over the opening ceremony today and gave a keynote address on Thailand's energy direction and innovation towards Thailand 4.0. PTTEP KM Week 2017 is held between 14 and 15 September 2017 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok.
PTTEP KM Week 2017 showcases the latest technologies and innovations that will strengthen the company's capabilities. It also offers opportunities for PTTEP staff, government agencies and academic institutions involved in petroleum exploration and production industry to share their knowledge and experience. The event this year attracted 176 technical papers and 55 innovation proposals. The company is keen to drive further development of projects that win awards at the event.
"I believe that PTTEP KM Week 2017 will inspire new perspectives and innovations to enhance our operational efficiencies and capabilities, support our sustainability commitment and drive our efforts to move the industry towards Thailand 4.0 for energy security," said Somporn Vongvuthipornchai, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP.
PTTEP KM Week 2017 features Expert Talks, Technical Forum and Innovation Awards presentation. Dr. Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman of Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology Council, Chairman of the Kamnoetvidya Science Academy Governing Board and member of the independent committee for education reform; and Mr. Ahmed Elsherbini Ibrahim, Vice President APAC Region – Digital, GE Oil & Gas delivered talks on "Digital Transformation" and "Upstream Technology Trends for the Future" respectively. The event also showcases PTTEP's inventions which have been developed in partnership with academic institutions and private sector including In-pipe Inspection Robot (IPIR), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Beach Cleaning Robot.
