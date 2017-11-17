PEA teams up with Messe Frankfurt and The Exhibiz to open Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 under the theme of Smart City Safe City during 16-18 November 2017 at BITEC Bangna

PEA teams up with Messe Frankfurt and The Exhibiz to open Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 under the theme of Smart City Safe City during 16-18 November 2017 at BITEC BangnaEnergy Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 10:53
Thailand's Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Messe Frankfurt New Era, and The Exhibiz Co Ltd today open Thailand Lighting Fair 2017, ASEAN's leading trade fair on lighting technology, design and solutions.
Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, TCEB, has said that the Thailand Lighting Fair has been leveraged to be ASEAN's leading international trade fair, and anticipates that the event will generate over 100 million baht for Thailand during the three-day period spanning the show.
""Supporting the fair is one of our working plans under the Electric Utility of the Future policy, focusing on developing human resources with innovation and creating new jobs with technology in order to push Thailand to be a smart energy country in the future.
""The fair is also centre stage for Southeast Asia's business networking and expanding the trade routes for lighting products for energy saving, solar technology, automatic building technology and smart security systems. All will support the Smart City Safe City concept.""
PEA's booth occupies 180 sqm, showcasing PEA's projects to support smart energy and energy saving as well as renewable energy, for example the PEA HiVE Platform, the smart energy platform for households to do efficient energy management. PEA is also displaying solar rooftops and a solar farm.
Pakwan Jiamjiroj, general manager of The Exhibiz Co Ltd, says that: ""This year we have expanded the event space to 15,000 sqm. There are three concurrent events, namely Thailand Lighting Fair 2017, Thailand Building Fair 2017 and Secutech Thailand 2017.
""The larger event profile is also beneficial for visitors. Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 is the significant trade show that drives industry growth with innovation, in line with the Thailand 4.0 policy of the Thai government.
Kanokporn Damrongkul, Exhibitions and Events Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) says: ""TCEB is glad to see the continual success of Thailand Lighting Fair during the previous two years in terms of bigger event space, and an increasing number of exhibitors and target visitors. TCEB therefore is supporting the fair for the third consecutive year.
""The two-year success proves that Thailand Lighting Fair can be leveraged to be a truly international trade show in the region. Also, it is centre stage for business networking for the lighting industry in Thailand and ASEAN. This year, we anticipate the event will generate revenue of around 100 million baht during the three days spanning the show,"" she says.
Ms Lucia Wong, deputy general manager, Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd said: ""Thailand Lighting Fair this year is for the first time being held concurrently with both Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand, offering an exceptional opportunity for every manufacturer, distributor and visitor in attendance.
""These events are positively embracing the theme of 'Smart City Safe City' and are presenting a diverse range of innovative technologies and solutions. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Provincial Electricity Authority and The Exhibiz Co Ltd for all their hard work contributing to the success of Thailand Lighting Fair 2017.""
""There will be smart city models by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Thammasat Smart City and Smart City of the National Housing Authority. This zone is open for sharing ideas on smart city development.""
- Architectural 4.0 ""The Extraordinary Experiences"" by leading international lighting designers such as Kaoru Mende and Martin Klaasen, and Thailand's top lighting designers.
- Regulation of Net Billing Solar Roof/ Solar Business Trends in Thailand 2018.
- KNX Southeast Asia Roadshow.
Thailand Lighting Fair 2017 is organized during 16-18 November 2017 at Hall 102-104 of BITEC Bangna. For more information or registration for a free seminar, please visit www.thailandlightingfair.com or contact The Exhibiz Co Ltd. Tel: 02 664 6499 ext 200, 201 and 212 Fax: 02-664-6477 Email: info@thailandlightingfair.com
