COUNTRY GROUP DEVELOPMENT AWARDS MITSUBISHI ELEVATOR (THAILAND) WITH ELEVATOR CONTRACT OF FOUR SEASONS HOTEL PRIVATE RESIDENCES BANGKOK AT CHAO PHRAYA RIVER.

Bangkok--22 Dec--IR network

Country Group Development PCL. (CGD) has announced the awarding of overall elevator contracts to Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to undertake the elevator works for the ultra-luxury, Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok and its neighboring, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Under the terms of the contract, Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. will be in charge of the supply, installation and maintenance of passenger and service elevators for both Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok and Private Residences at Country Group Development's flagship Chao Phraya Estate, where construction will commence from November, 2016 – June, 2018.

"As we approach the next phase of the construction progress, it is our top priority to work with companies of the highest international standards", said Country Group Development CEO, Ben Taechaubol. "Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is the market leader of high-quality elevators that provide safe mobility, comfort, and reliability. Their experience will ensure the timely installation of all twenty energy-efficient passenger and service elevators for Four Seasons Private Residences and twenty-eight elevators at Four Seasons Hotel. Therefore we are very proud to give this prestigious award to Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd."

Having worked with several landmark developments in Thailand, Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has an accumulated total of over 14,000 units nationwide. The company was entrusted to install elevators for several iconic infrastructures such as Bumrungrad and Samitivej hospitals; Central Embassy and Siam Paragon department stores; Bangkok City and Empire Tower office buildings, and the highly regarded, Suvarnabhumi airport among several other notable projects.

Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is highly acclaimed for their experience, advancement in technology and commitment toward quality standards. The company entered the market under the name of Worachak International Co., Ltd. operated as an official distributor of elevators and escalators throughout Thailand. In 2009, Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) entrusted the company and renamed it Mitsubishi (Elevator) Thailand Co., Ltd. (MET).

"We would like to thank Country Group for choosing Mitsubishi elevators. Our company is widely known for prioritising safety and quality and we take pride in ourselves to pass on these traits to our clients, said Mr. Munahisa Okamoto, Managing Director at Mitsubishi Elevators (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "Following our latest achievement installing the world's fastest elevator for Shanghai Tower in China at the speed of 1,230 metres per minute, demonstrates our commitment to industry leading products. Likewise, we are committed to provide the highest quality products to the super-prestigious Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, and we'd like to thank Country Group Development for trusting in Mitsubishi and choosing us to be party of this project".

With the Chao Phraya Estate scheduled for completion in 2018, it will house three iconic properties; Capella Hotel Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok and the 73-storey, Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok. Construction progress of all three components is moving forward on schedule following Thailand's deepest ever continuous pouring of MAT Foundation with Four Seasons Private Residences rising up to 16-storeys and soon-to-be completed structure of the Riverfront Bar, located on the Lower Ground Floor.