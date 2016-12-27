The Creston Hills Khao Yai makes history in Thai property development sector

The Creston Hills Khao Yai makes history in Thai property development sectorReal Estate Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 15:43
The management of Phuphobfah Co., Ltd., owner and developer of The Creston Hills luxury project in Khao Yai, announced today a ruling in its favour has been officially made after nearly a two-year dispute with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife & Plants Conservation, which claimed that the property had encroached on Khao Yai's national park land.
"It has been a very stressful time for us, but it has been worth our determination in proving that our title deed and land were properly and legally acquired and that the disputed 1.98 rai of our land does not encroach the national park as claimed by the Department of National Parks", revealed Mr. Nipon Pinsrisirirat, Executive Director of Phupobfa Co., Ltd. "It is a case that should never have occurred, and unfortunately, we lost sales opportunities valued at over THB 1 billion during the dispute period.
However, our reputation is priceless, and it has been worth the fight, and hopefully paves the way for property owners to stand up for their rights. Now that our land has been cleared of any wrongdoing, we are confident that potential buyers will return and be even more confident in our development", he added.
The Creston Hills project commands a total land area of 200 rai, and only 57 plots of land are available for discerning home seekers. Nestled in a valley surrounded by lush green forested hills, this exclusive development offers a selection of four American contemporary style homes to those who are looking for a vacation or retirement home to build on their plot of land, which is selling between THB 65,000 – THB 75,000 per square wah depending on size. The development also provides a safe gated community which will have every convenient amenity at its doorstep including a bank, supermarket providing fresh products from the local farms of Khao Yai, boutique handicraft shops, and restaurants.
