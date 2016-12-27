Gyproc and Department of Skill Development enhance Thai Gypsum wall and ceiling installers to international standard

Bangkok--27 Dec--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand "Gyproc," led by Richard Juggery, Managing Director, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Skill Development, Ministry of Labor.

Gyproc will continue to conduct the training program for independent product installers, aimed at raising the skill of gypsum wall and ceiling contractors to international standards. Terapol Koonmuang, Director General of the Department of Skill Development sees the agreement as being highly beneficial to the labor market as well as being geared towards Thailand 4.0, a new economic model aimed at pulling Thailand out of the middle-income trap through investment in education and training.

Terapol Koonmuang, Director General, Department of Skill Development, Ministry of Labor, said after signing the MOU, "The real estate market in Thailand is continuing to expand, both for commercial buildings and the construction of residences. This results in demand for building contractors in the labor market, both in quantity and quality."

He continues, "The Department of Skill Development prepared an implementation plan followed by collaborating with Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited. The objective aims to develop a skilled workforce to labor standards that meet the needs of the labor market in both Thailand and for international markets, following the national strategy to build competitiveness and labor development for 20 years."

Richard Juggery, Managing Director of Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, said, "Gyproc has a policy of continuous development to ensure our training courses align with the skills that tradespeople require to support their personal development for a career in construction. The programs benefit them now and in the future by offering regular training courses to upskill and educate in the theory, practice and application of systems for new builds and retrofit."

The trainees in this program will learn both theory and practical lessons based on international training standards, comparable to all of Gyproc's training schools around the world. They encompass essential skills such as selecting the type and size of grid for gypsum wall and ceiling projects, the suitable strength of gypsum wall for interior ceilings of homes, offices and other spaces and the international standard of installation for gypsum wall and ceiling systems.

The duration of the training course is 6 hours with each attendee receiving certification following their successful completion. So far, this training program has trained a total of 1,326 Thai gypsum wall and ceiling installers. The program will be held again in 10 provinces including Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Nakhon Phanom, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, Chonburi and Khon Kaen. Trainees must be aged over 18 and have at least one year of on-site experience in the construction field.