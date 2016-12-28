Double Lake Condominium Muang Thong Thani rolls out Knock Out Deals with discount up to 500,000 baht to welcome the Year of the Rooster

Bangkok--28 Dec--Inspire Communication

"Double Lake Condominium", the luxury 8-story low-rise condominium with scenic lake views developed by Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND led by Mr. Peter Kanjanapas, Managing Director, welcomes in 2017 the Year of the Rooster by rolling out a new promotion titled "Knock Out Deals", offering a discount of up to 500,000 baht, plus Free home appliances and curtains, Free common area fee for 1 year, Free ownership transfer fee and Free sinking fund exclusively for customers who reserve a 43-square-meter 1-bedroom unit with swimming pool view from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017. Double Lake Condominium offers three types of fully-furnished units - studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom - with prices starting from 2.29 million baht. For more information or to make a reservation, feel free to contact Double Lake Condominium Sales Office at 083 096 6650 – 1 and 02 504 4747-9. *The Company reserves the right to change the terms and conditions.

Double Lake Condominium is the only luxury 8-story low-rise condominium in Muang Thong Thani area that offers scenic lake views. In addition to high quality interior materials, the condominium is fully equipped with premium facilities including 100% parking spaces, swimming pool, fitness center, high-speed internet, cable television, 24/7 security system, CCTV cameras and key card system. Apart from being strategically located near Muang Thong Thani Expressway, the project also offers IMPACT Link shuttle buses between IMPACT and Mo Chit BTS Station for the comfort and convenience of all residents. Double Lake Condominium is the perfect living place designed to suit every lifestyle, with a spacious and relaxing atmosphere together with beautiful lake views.