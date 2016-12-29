MONTAZURE ANNOUNCES MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR TWINPALMS RESIDENCES PHUKET

Bangkok--29 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

Acclaimed Thai specialist Sangfah Construction and Engineering has been engaged to build Phuket's most appealing new beachside resort residences

Following the successful completion of the core foundation work on the Twinpalms Residences Montazure project by specialists SEAFCO Plc, the Executive Director of MontAzure, Mr. Setthaphol Boottho, has announced that the main contractor for the project is Sangfah Construction and Engineering Co., Ltd, a multi-faceted Thai construction firm with registered capital exceeding THB 500 million.

"We are delighted to be working with such a distinguished and established industry name as Sangfah Construction and Engineering on this project. Their experience and track record will ensure that we maintain the highest level of quality required for such a significant residential resort development," said Khun Setthaphol.

With a team of 20 plus key experts and 400 labourers assigned to the project, Sangfah Construction and Engineering Co., Ltd is more than well equipped to manage and execute a broad range of construction services, as required to create a world class condominium development. The company has worked with some of the biggest developers in Thailand and been engaged on a number of high-profile projects in Bangkok, including Magnolias Rachadamri Boulevard, Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok, Maenam Residences Condominium and the G Land Rama 9 Super Tower, which upon completion will be the third tallest building in Southeast Asia.

"Our portfolio of premium residential developments speaks for itself and we are pleased to have an opportunity to extend our reach to Phuket, especially working with prestigious partners such as those behind MontAzure and on such a significant new development for the island," said Dr. Cherdsak Ampormsuksakul, Managing Director, Sangfah Construction and Engineering.

Sangfah Construction began mobilizing its team in December and has set a target for completion of the basement works in order to begin construction of the superstructure at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure by the end of Q1, 2017.

"To further enhance the quality of Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, we have also engaged MATA Co., Ltd as the mechanical and engineering contractor," added Mr. Boottho.

"Working alongside the team from Sangfah Construction and Engineering, we are confident these proven construction experts will complete the project to the highest possible standard."