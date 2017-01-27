Double Lake Condominium kicks off Knock Out Deals with up to 500,000 baht discount, plus a chance to win extra discount valued up to 100,000 baht to celebrate Chinese New Year

Double Lake Condominium kicks off Knock Out Deals with up to 500,000 baht discount, plus a chance to win extra discount valued up to 100,000 baht to celebrate Chinese New YearReal Estate Press Releases Friday January 27, 2017 17:14
To celebrate the Chinese New Year, "Double Lake Condominium" developed by Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND, kicks off "Knock Out Deals" offering a discount of up to 500,000 baht and a chance to get Hong Pao Extra Discount valued up to 100,000 baht for customers who reserve a 43-square-meter 1-bedroom unit with swimming pool view. Reservation of other units will receive Free home appliances and curtains, Free common area fee for 1 year, Free ownership transfer fee, Free sinking fund and a chance to get Hong Pao Extra Discount valued up to 100,000 baht. These special offers are only available during February 1- 28, 2017. "Double Lake Condominium" offers three types of fully-furnished units - studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom - with prices starting from 2.29 million baht. For more information or to make a reservation, please feel free to contact Double Lake Condominium Sales Office at 083 096 6650 – 1 and 02 504 4747-9.
Double Lake Condominium is the only luxury 8-story low-rise condominium in Muang Thong Thani area that offers scenic lake views. In addition to high quality interior materials, the condominium is fully equipped with premium facilities including 100% parking spaces, swimming pool, fitness center, high-speed internet, cable television, 24/7 security system, CCTV cameras and key card system. Apart from being strategically located near Muang Thong Thani Expressway, the project also offers IMPACT Link shuttle buses between IMPACT and Mo Chit BTS Station for the comfort and convenience of all residents. Double Lake Condominium is the perfect living place designed to suit every lifestyle, with a spacious and relaxing atmosphere together with beautiful lake views.
Latest Press Release
To celebrate the Chinese New Year, "Double Lake Condominium" developed by Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND, kicks off "Knock Out Deals" offering a discount of up to 500,000 baht and a chance to get Hong Pao Extra Discount valued up to 100,000...
XCMG's XRS1050 rotary drilling rig has successfully completed pile foundation work in the construction of the Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China, the longest double-deck suspension bridge,which boasts a span of 1,700 meters (1.056 miles) and...
Shinwa Group, a Japanese large developer, plans to build "RUNESU" brand to attract Japanese and those preferring authentic Japanese living, set to officially launch "RUNESU THONGLOR 5," the pilot project worth over 1.2 Billion Baht within the first...
The multinational water innovation company's technology has gone beyond the real estate paradigm of "location, location, location". Crystal Lagoons brings the idyllic beach-like lifestyle anywhere, transforming unimaginable areas into the world's most...
Bangkok Land Public Company Limited has invested an estimated 4 billion baht (excluding land value) in parking structures that can accommodate a total of 15,000 vehicles in order to support the business of IMPACT, its subsidiary, and to facilitate more...