BHIRAJ TOWER AT BITEC OFF TO A GOOD START WITH 20% CONFIRMED OCCUPANCY, READY FOR OFFICIAL LAUNCH IN Q1 2017

Bangkok--7 Feb--Spark Communications

BHIRAJ BURI GROUP, the leading property developer for high-quality and bespoke real estate, welcomed 2017 with an impressive 20% confirmed sales during the pre-lease period of its latest Grade A office building, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC. The mixed-use office tower in Sukhumvit-Bang Na is set to officially open in the first quarter of 2017.

Pitipatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP said: "The construction of BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC is already 90% finished. The new grade A office tower will feature 29 floors and have a total of 32,000 square meters of office space available. The building will also feature a direct link to BTS Bang Na station and Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) to offer ease and convenience for tenants."

The sales office and sales gallery is already completed and ready for viewing, with up to 60% occupancy expected by the end of 2017.