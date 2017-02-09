SCG RECONFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MYANMAR WITH SUPPORT FROM THAI GOVERNMENT SCG Joins Business Delegation with Thailands Deputy Prime Minister

Bangkok--9 Feb--SCG

ASEAN's leading business conglomerate, continues to contribute to the growth of Myanmar, as one of the most significant Thai investors in the market. SCG, a member of the Thai Business Association of Myanmar (TBAM) joined His Excellency Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister on a business delegation to Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon, aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment between the neighboring countries.

In addition to meeting with top Myanmar officials, H.E. Dr. Somkid Jatusripiark, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand spoke at the Thailand-Myanmar Business Corporation Conference, citing

SCG's long-term commitment to the country, commenting, "There are many similarities between Myanmar and Thailand, and we understand the important role foreign investment plays in the development of a nation. We are happy that Thai businesses can play a small part in Myanmar's growth. SCG is one of the largest businesses in Thailand and over the last 100 years, has played a crucial role in supporting the development of the country. SCG is a pioneer of Thai investment in Myanmar, and I am confident they are a trusted and dependable partner, paving the way for future investors."

"At the Embassy and across our government departments, we encourage the Thai private sector to establish operations in Myanmar, have confidence in Myanmar's business environment and follow the 4R's: respect for local values, return on profit, re-invest in human resources and responsible investment. SCG has fulfilled each of these prospects. The Royal Thai Government is committed to strengthening our close ties with Myanmar, and supporting investments and activities that ensure a long-lasting friendship between the Thai and Myanmar people," says H.E. Mr. Pisanu Suvanajata, Ambassador of Thailand to Myanmar.

Since 2013, SCG invested US$400 million in its first the integrated greenfield cement plant, Mawlamyine Cement Ltd. (MCL), which is now ready to start commercial operations, delivering quality cement products to Myanmar. The Group began importing cement to the country more than 20 years ago, and the establishment of the cement plant reflects the long-term commitment to drive economic and infrastructure development, as well as, supports the growth of the cement-building materials industry in Myanmar.

"SCG sees strong potential in the Myanmar market, as the country is steadily developing and there is a need for basic infrastructure. While staying true to our Thai roots, we operate our business in Myanmar as a local company: we hire locally, develop local talent and use local suppliers. We pride ourselves on being an active member of society, taking into account the environment, through choice mining procedures; communities, through local CSR programs; and the economy, through the creation of approximately 500 jobs and US $1.7 million (since 2014) contributed through taxes," Mr. Bunn Kasemsup, Managing Director of SCG Trading Company Limited.

Over the years, SCG has introduced a variety of CSR activities to improve the lives of the Myanmar people, including educational support for students, public health and medical programs and community-building activities. In September 2016, SCG Sharing the Dream granted 300 scholarships to high school students in Yangon and Mawlamyine, to support youth who will play a key role in the country's future. Additionally, SCG ran a national eye-health campaign, Sharing a Brighter Vision starting in December 2016, in collaboration with Mawlamyine General Hospital and Mon State government. The campaign aims to spread knowledge about eye health, and refute myths about cataracts and eye disease, equipping the public with the facts to better care for their eyes. As part of Sharing a Brighter Vision, a mobile cataract surgery program gave sight back to 200 Mon State citizens.