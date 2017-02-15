Crystal Lagoons is revolutionizing Asia#s real estate

Bangkok--15 Feb--Total Quality PR

Multinational Water Innovation Company – associated to crystal clear lagoons- expects to reach 60 projects within the region in the next 6 years.

Crystal Lagoons is setting a new trend in Asia. The only firm in the world to offer a novel technology that enables the development of massive crystal clear lagoons, suitable for swimming, bathing and watersports, at very low construction and maintenance costs.

The company's concept has been utilized throughout residential developments, public areas, holiday destinations, and hospitality projects. Offering a beach like lifestyle anywhere in the world, suited not only to places where the weather in coastal areas is not apt for bathing, but also for sites far away from the beach, in deserts and even in the heart of cities. Furthermore, Crystal Lagoons can use any type of water whether it be fresh, salt or brackish, plus it can use water from underground aquifers in the desert and even water that has no other alternative use.

"Crystal Lagoons' innovation – proprietary and patent-protected in 190 countries – is revolutionizing world markets in areas such as real estate, urban development, tourism, public space and industrial applications. These lagoons have changed the real estate paradigm of 'location, location, location', creating tourist destinations in their own right. The company's lagoons have become the World's Top Amenity, with over 600 projects in 60 countries worldwide", says Jaime Rivera, Crystal Lagoons' regional director for South East Asia.

Crystal Lagoons' technology is eco-friendly. It involves very low water consumption since our lagoons on close circuits, a Crystal lagoon of 3 hectares (approximately 18.75 Rai) is using up to 30 times less water than a golf course and just half the water required by a park of the same size. In addition, Crystal Lagoons has developed an evaporation control technology that uses a film layer to reduce evaporation rates by up to 50 percent.

By exponentially increasing the square metre values in real estate developments, Crystal Lagoons can positively impact real estate and public developments. "They add value to real estate projects and benefit end users, providing a radical improvement in the quality of life", says Rivera. On average they increase the development's sale rates by between 30 and 70 percent. Crystal Lagoons turns new places into appealing destinations by adding a stunning crystal clear lagoon, enabling projects that otherwise would have been economically unviable. Hence the company is raising the interest of real estate investment funds, developers and architecture firms, all of which are constantly seeking novel technologies that add value and uniqueness to real estate developments.

In the case of public projects, Crystal Lagoons represents huge benefits to communities living in urban spaces lacking green areas. Crystal Lagoons completely changes local realities and it considerably raises people's quality of life - a great social contribution.

Making a mark in the ASEAN countries, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan has been very exciting for Crystal Lagoons. Setting up a regional branch office to serve the demand, Crystal Lagoons is expecting to have 60 projects in the next six years - deepening their presence in the markets that they already are present in, and entering the Philippines, Vietnam, Burma, Cambodia and Laos.

Crystal Lagoons is currently working on 20 projects at different development stages and with two projects already in operation across Asia. One of them, "Bintan Treasure Bay" in Indonesia has a 6.3-hectare (approximately 39.37 Rai) crystal clear Lagoon surrounded by a white sandy beach, which has been a real success. Located in the paradise like Bintan Island, 48 kilometres from Singapore, the project also includes 3,000 second home units, four-and five-star hotels that all serve the growing demand of Singapore's population for tourist destinations and leisure facilities. This lagoon is suitable for swimming and a host of watersports including cable water-skiing, water jet pack, kayaking, windsurfing, snorkeling and paddle boarding.

Crystal Lagoons' second project in South East Asia is MahaSamutr Country Club & Luxury Villas located in Hua Hin, south from Thailand's capital Bangkok. Thailand's highest valued residential development, it includes a 6.3-hectare (approximately 39.37 Rai)crystal lagoon with an island in its centre, and where luxury villas are being built around. The main characteristics of this exciting project is that all the 80 luxury homes have direct access to the crystal clear navigable lagoon where people can practice watersports from their garden, and also enjoy a privileged view.

As developers constantly up their game to produce the next best thing, Crystal Lagoons is able to provide a flexible solution to fit a variety of needs. Having already made a mark in Asia, an exciting road lies ahead for a company that is going in the right direction to set about a real change to the region's landscape.