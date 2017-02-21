Gyproc shows leading gypsum products and solutions at Homeworks Expo 2017

Bangkok--21 Feb--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand "Gyproc," showcased its latest high-performance products and solutions at Homeworks Expo 2017. The expo offers quality home products and electrical appliances from top brands, whilst also enabling the building materials manufacturer to reflect leadership and an expert image in innovative products and gypsum solutions.

Richard Juggery, Managing Director of Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, said, "The Homeworks Expo is a great opportunity for us to showcase the latest innovative home solutions to homeowners and gypsum installers and connect our brand to target customers. We are keen to emphasize Gyproc's reputation as a leader in sustainable development, in award-winning HR policies that enable our teams to offer exceptional advice and support to consumers, and to reaffirm our position as the number one manufacturer in the gypsum sector. Our products help provide comfort, safety and health preservation to occupants and building users. It's also a great way for us to provide immediate two-way service communication and technical support to Gyproc customers."

Gyproc's booth shows a complete range of wall and ceiling products, including solutions for applications demanding thermal resistant, moisture resistant or sound-insulated performance. At the booth, Gyproc's sales teams provide homeowners and installers with courteous and friendly advice on how to choose the right Gyproc products for specific applications, and on how to remain within the project budget.

The booth showcases four product highlights: Gyproc® Magnetic Plaster, a newly-formulated plaster that transforms normal walls into magnetic areas whilst also covering cracks effectively; Gyproc® HabitoTM, the latest addition to the Gyproc performance board range designed for convenience of users in the residential sector, and allows fixing loads up to 15kg to the wall with five times the durability and damage resistance compared to standard walls. It also combines the ideal qualities of Extreme Shock Resistance, Soundproof, and Easy to Install; Gyproc® Glasroc H OCEAN, a gypsum board used in wet areas; and Gyproc® ThermaLine®, a special thermal insulation board with EPS Hi-Dense sheet offering five times the thermal protection of regular gypsum board.