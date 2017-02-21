Kings Cross comes to Bangkok

Kings Cross comes to BangkokReal Estate Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 13:00
Gasholders London, a new development of 145 contemporary apartments situated inthe heart of King's Cross, central London, is offering a unique opportunity for Thais to invest in the only homes in the world to be built within gasholder frames.
Situated on the banks of the historic Regent's Canal, Gasholders London is built in cylinders of 8, 9 and 12 storeys that feature a range of properties, including studios, one-, two-, three bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses.
"King's Cross is London's new creative quarter, home to 67 acres of inspiring businesses and outstanding architecture, destination restaurants and a vibrant cultural scene. It is a great investment for Thais looking for a unique, and luxurious property in London," said Robert Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Savills (Thailand) Limited.
Materials used in the exquisitely-designed apartments include treated oak, warm timber paneling, reflective poured resin floors by Dutch firm Sphere 8, and stainless steel and bronze accents throughout the apartments, as well as bespoke cast-concrete bathroom fittings and kitchens created by Italian firm Barzaghi Store to a bespoke design by Jonathan Tuckey.
Gasholders London will also have a 24-hour concierge service, a gym, a spa, a cinema screening room with a private games and dining room and a communal roof garden atop Gasholder 12. The roofs of the other two Gasholders will be home to the private gardens for the nine individually-designed penthouse apartments.
