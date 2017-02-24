Dacon expands Rope Access market to Saudi Arabia

Dacon expands Rope Access market to Saudi ArabiaReal Estate Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 10:43
This was a first of its kind in many ways; Dacon Inspection Services first project in Saudi Arabia, the first flare inspection & flare tip removal for Dacon's client and the first time rope access had ever been used on this site.
The specialist rope access and inspection team carried out a full structural inspection of the 100+ meter flares as well as assisting with numerous maintenance and electrical jobs during the planned shutdown turnaround.
This project was very well received and have opened the doors to numerous other projects throughout these regions. 2017 should see Dacon Inspection Services carrying out more and more projects for our ever growing international client base.
Dacon Inspection Services recently embarked on numerous new challenging international projects including an interesting scope of work utilizing rope access in Saudi Arabia. This exciting project was undertaken by one of Dacon's experienced IRATA Rope...
